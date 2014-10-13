FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Catalonia to call off independence referendum on Nov. 9 - media
#Industrials
October 13, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Catalonia to call off independence referendum on Nov. 9 - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Catalonia region will call off a planned referendum on independence from Spain planned for Nov. 9 and will instead look for alternatives to consult Catalans through other mechanisms, Spanish media said on Monday.

The referendum had been suspended by Spain’s constitutional court, but the regional government of Catalonia had until now not decided whether to go ahead with the planned vote.

A spokesman for Catalan president Artur Mas declined to comment on the news. The spokesman said Mas would give a press conference on Tuesday at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by G Crosse)

