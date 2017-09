MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The head of Spain’s Catalonia region Artur Mas on Tuesday said a referendum on independence from Spain will not go ahead as planned on Nov. 9 although another vote, a “consultation of citizens”, will take place that day.

Mas said this new vote would be within the law and its results would be known on Nov. 10. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)