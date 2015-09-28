FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Spain's Rajoy says talks with Catalonia must be "within the law"
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Spain's Rajoy says talks with Catalonia must be "within the law"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds the word “says” in headline)

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he was ready to collaborate with the next Catalan government and hold talks on a wide range of issues but always “within the law.”

Catalan separatists said they had won a mandate to move forward with independence and called on the government on Monday to accept a democratic referendum on the issue.

“There are many things that can be discussed. But while I am the president of the government, I will not discuss the unity of Spain, the national sovereignty or the freedom of all Spaniards,” he told journalists at a press conference.

“I am ready to listen but I am not ready to get rid of the law,” he also said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
