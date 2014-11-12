Spain's Rajoy says open to dialogue with Catalonia, not to referendum

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said he was open to having a wide-ranging political dialogue with Catalonia but he remained opposed to any talks on holding a legal referendum on the region’s independence from Spain.

“It can’t be. What was illegal one year ago remains illegal today,” Rajoy told a news conference.

“I strongly believe in dialogue to solve political problems. But any dialogue should take place within the limits of the constitution,” he said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)