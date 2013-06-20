Bank of Spain Governor says should sell Catalunya Banc soon

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s government should sell nationalised lender Catalunya Banc as soon as possible, the Bank of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde on Thursday.

“The idea is to sell it ... it’ll be a competitive process ... and I’d like to see it done quickly, which would be better than taking time over it,” Linde said speaking before Parliament.

Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB, through which the government owns the bank, has tried to sell Catalunya Banc before. An auction earlier this year was cancelled after offers failed to match the government’s expectations.