Spain's Cellnex valued at up to 3.2 bln euros in IPO prospectus
April 23, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Cellnex valued at up to 3.2 bln euros in IPO prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abertis Infraestructuras telcoms unit Cellnex is worth up to 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), not including debt, according to the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus published on Thursday.

The company will set the final price for the May 7 listing on May 5 with an initial price range of between 12 and 14 euros per share, the prospectus said.

Cellnex plans to list 55 percent of its capital, plus a greenshoe option of an additional 5.5 percent. ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

