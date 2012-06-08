FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain debt costs dangerous in medium-term - cenbank
June 8, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Spain debt costs dangerous in medium-term - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Outgoing Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Friday the country’s priority should be to restore lost confidence in the economy while rising debt costs would be extremely dangerous in the medium-term if they persist.

Ordonez spoke to the central bank’s board regarding its annual report and the text of the speech was posted on the institution’s web site.

Ordonez, who has been blamed for problems in the Spanish banking system that have brought the country close to seeking international aid, also defended his record.

He said that while mistakes may have been made, decisions had always been taken in a professional manner and the central bank’s independence must be preserved.

