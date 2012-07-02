FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says Gamesa, REE, China eye joint wind project
#Basic Materials
July 2, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Spain says Gamesa, REE, China eye joint wind project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa, power grid operator Red Electrica and the Chinese government have agreed to jointly develop a wind power project, the Industry Minister Juan Manuel Soria said on Monday.

The minister gave no further details of the deal during a radio interview.

Soria also said he was not aware of an offer by Chinese state-held utilities company State Grid for REE, after a report in El Mundo on Monday that the company had approached REE and gas network company Enagas. (Reporting By Robert Hetz, Writing by Paul Day)

