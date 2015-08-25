FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's PM says China volatility will not affect Spain forecasts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's PM says China volatility will not affect Spain forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday the market volatility caused by China would not affect his country’s forecasts for unemployment and growth.

“What’s happening in China is not going to have very serious repercussions for the Spanish economy,” Mariano Rajoy told reporters in the parliament. “In the medium to long term, that is not going to influence forecasts for the Spanish economy.”

Chinese stocks plunged almost 9 percent on Monday, their worst performance since the depths of the global financial crisis, sending reverberations through world markets. (Reporting By Adrian Croft; editing by Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.