MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Spanish gaming group Codere on Thursday said it was initiating talks with creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings, in a process that usually gives companies four months to try and strike a deal with lenders.

Codere has been struggling for several months already to reach a debt restructuring deal and had delayed a recent coupon payment on a bond. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)