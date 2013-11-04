FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Colonial talks to Villar Mir over SFL
November 4, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Colonial talks to Villar Mir over SFL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spanish property developer Colonial, which is owned by its creditor banks, said on Monday it is considering a capital hike or the sale of its stake in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise as part of the restructuring of its syndicated debt due in 2014.

Colonial has a 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion)syndicated loan from creditor banks.

In a statement to Spain’s securities regulator CNMV, Colonial said it was in talks with Villar Mir group, owned by construction magnate Juan Miguel Villar, to possibly subscribe the capital hike and take a non-controlling stake in Colonial. ($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)

