Spain's Colonial says to get 500 million euros in fresh capital
January 2, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Colonial says to get 500 million euros in fresh capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Spanish property developer Colonial, which is owned by its creditor banks, said on Thursday its board would meet to approve debt restructuring plans including a 500-million-euro ($688.97 million) capital injection from three investors.

The Villar Mir group would invest 300 million euros in Colonial, Grupo Santo Domingo 100 million euros and Amura Capital another 100 million euros, if the board approves the restructuring plan, Colonial said in a statement to Spanish securities regulator, the CNMV.

The group share trading was suspended shortly before the announcement. ($1 = 0.7257 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Paul Day)

