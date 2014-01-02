FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Colonial jumps after trade resumed
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Colonial jumps after trade resumed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s Colonial - a property firm owned by its creditor banks - jumped by as much as 4.6 percent to 1.105 euros ($1.52) per share on Thursday after the company announced it had new investors lined up to inject 500 million euros.

Trading in Colonial shares was suspended earlier in the morning while the company made an announcement on its debt and capital plans, including investment from Spain’s Villar Mir gorup, Peru-based Santo Domingo Group and an Andorran fund. ($1 = 0.7257 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)

