DIARY- Spain corporate events

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

10/03 Mapfre AGM

15/03 Bankinter AGM

16/03 BBVA AGM

21/03 Inditex YEAR

27/03 Abertis AGM

28/03 Mediaset España AGM

30/03 Enagas AGM

30/03 Ferrovial AGM

01/04 Abengoa AGM

07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting