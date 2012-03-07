FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY- Spain corporate events
#Piracy
March 7, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 6 years

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

--------------------------------------------------

10/03 Mapfre AGM

15/03 Bankinter AGM

16/03 BBVA AGM

21/03 Inditex YEAR

27/03 Abertis AGM

28/03 Mediaset España AGM

30/03 Enagas AGM

30/03 Ferrovial AGM

01/04 Abengoa AGM

07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND

--------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting

