#Banks
June 11, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:	
    	
    Spain main events 	
    	
    European corporate events 	
    	
    Date  GMT  Company Name      RIC             Event	
    --------------------------------------------------	
    13/06      DIA                       AGM 	
    13/06      Inditex                     Q1	
    21/06      Indra                      AGM	
    21/06      Amadeus                    AGM	
    21/06      Sacyr                      AGM	
    21/06      IAG                        AGM	
    22/06      Iberdrola                  AGM	
    26/06      Caixabank                 AGM	
    26/06      Endesa                     AGM	
    26/06      Técnicas Reun.             AGM	
    29/06      Bankia                    AGM	
    29/06      Gamesa                     AGM	
    02/07      Red Eléctrica              DIV	
    04/07      Abengoa                    DIV	
    05/07      Enagás                    DIV 
     --------------------------------------------------	
    	
    Event types:	
    Full Year = Full year results	
    Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results	
    ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings	
    AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures	
    NEWSCONF = News conference	
    SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting	
    CONFCALL = Conference call	
    TRAFFIC = Traffic figures	
    BOARD = Board meeting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
