FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY- Spain corporate events
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
June 12, 2012 / 6:09 PM / in 5 years

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:	
    	
    Spain main events 	
    	
    European corporate events 	
    	
    Date  GMT  Company Name      RIC             Event	
    --------------------------------------------------	
    13/06      DIA                       AGM 	
    13/06      Inditex                     Q1	
    21/06      Indra                      AGM	
    21/06      Amadeus                    AGM	
    21/06      Sacyr                      AGM	
    21/06      IAG                        AGM	
    22/06      Iberdrola                  AGM	
    26/06      Caixabank                 AGM	
    26/06      Endesa                     AGM	
    26/06      Técnicas Reun.             AGM	
    29/06      Bankia                    AGM	
    29/06      Gamesa                     AGM	
    02/07      Red Eléctrica              DIV	
    04/07      Abengoa                    DIV	
    05/07      Enagás                    DIV 
     --------------------------------------------------	
    	
    Event types:	
    Full Year = Full year results	
    Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results	
    ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings	
    AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures	
    NEWSCONF = News conference	
    SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting	
    CONFCALL = Conference call	
    TRAFFIC = Traffic figures	
    BOARD = Board meeting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.