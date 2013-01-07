FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Spain corporate events
#IT Services & Consulting
January 7, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 7 (Reuters) - For more diaries, click on the
bracketed items below:
    
    Spain main events 
    
    European corporate events 
    
    Date  GMT  Company Name      RIC             Event
    --------------------------------------------------
    08/01      Gas Natural                DIV
    10/01      BBVA                      DIV
    17/01      Tecnicas Reun.             DIV
    30/01      Amadeus                    DIV
    --------------------------------------------------
    
    Event types:
    Full Year = Full year results
    Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
    ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
    AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
    NEWSCONF = News conference
    SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
    CONFCALL = Conference call
    TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
    BOARD = Board meeting

