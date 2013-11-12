DIARY-Spain corporate events

For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

13/11 Fluidra RES

14/11 Tecnicas Reunidas RES

14/11 ACS RES

14/11 Sacyr RES

14/11 OHL RES

14/11 Prisa RES

14/11 NH Hoteles RES

15/11 Cementos Portland RES

15/11 Campofrio RES

15/11 Codere RES

15/11 Tubos Reunidos RES

11/12 Inditex RES

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting