DIARY-Spain corporate events
November 12, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

------------------------------------------------

13/11 Fluidra RES

14/11 Tecnicas Reunidas RES

14/11 ACS RES

14/11 Sacyr RES

14/11 OHL RES

14/11 Prisa RES

14/11 NH Hoteles RES

15/11 Cementos Portland RES

15/11 Campofrio RES

15/11 Codere RES

15/11 Tubos Reunidos RES

11/12 Inditex RES

---------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
