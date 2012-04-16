FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banks
April 16, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

--------------------------------------------------

18/04 Mediaset DIV

19/04 Red Electrica AGM

20/04 Gas Natural AGM

26/04 BME AGM

26/04 Banco Santander Q1

26/04 BBVA Q1

26/04 Ferrovial Q1

26/04 Iberdrola Q1

27/04 Acerinox Q1

08/05 Gas Natural Q1

10/05 Gamesa Q1

11/05 Ebro Foods DIV

11/05 IAG Q1

11/05 Telefónica Q1

14/05 Telefónica AGM

--------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting

