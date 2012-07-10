FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY- Spain corporate events
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 10, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - For more diaries, click on the
bracketed items below:
    
    Spain main events 
    
    European corporate events 
    
    Date  GMT  Company Name      RIC             Event
    --------------------------------------------------
    11/07      Técnicas Reun.             DIV
    13/07      FCC                        DIV
    17/07      Inditex                    AGM
    24/07      Acerinox                    Q2
    24/07      Gas Natural                 Q2
    24/07      Enagás                     Q2
    25/07      Iberdrola                   Q2
    26/07      Banco Santander             Q2
    26/07      Telefonica                  Q2
    26/07      Ferrovial                   Q2
    26/07      Gamesa                      Q2
    26/07      Indra                       Q2
    26/07      Mapfre                      Q2
    27/07      Amadeus                    DIV
    31/07      BBVA                       Q2
    03/08      IAG                         Q2
     --------------------------------------------------
    
    Event types:
    Full Year = Full year results
    Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
    ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
    AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
    NEWSCONF = News conference
    SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
    CONFCALL = Conference call
    TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
    BOARD = Board meeting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
