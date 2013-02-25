FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY- Spain corporate events
February 25, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

------------------------------------------------

26/02 Service Point RES

27/02 Amadeus RES

27/02 Grupo OHL RES

27/02 Red Electrica Española RES

27/02 Vueling RES

28/02 Telefonica RES

28/02 Repsol RES

28/02 Gamesa RES

28/02 Grifols RES

28/02 ACS RES

28/02 Viscofan RES

28/02 Indra RES

28/02 Bankia RES

28/02 IAG RES

28/02 Portland RES

28/02 Fluidra RES

28/02 Acciona RES

28/02 FCC RES

28/02 Sacyr RES

------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz Hernández)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
