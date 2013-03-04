DIARY- Spain corporate events

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
13/03 Inditex RES
23/04 Acerinox RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
25/04 Santander RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Información por Daniel Ruiz Hernández)