DIARY- Spain corporate events
March 11, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

------------------------------------------------

13/03 Inditex RES

23/04 Acerinox RES

25/04 Antena 3 RES

25/04 Ebro RES

25/04 Santander RES

07/05 Almirall RES

07/05 Gas Natural RES

07/05 DIA RES

08/05 Telefonica RES

09/05 Gamesa RES

09/05 Indra RES

14/05 ACS RES

14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES

------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting (Información por Daniel Ruiz)

