July 22, 2013 / 6:43 PM / in 4 years

DIARY-Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

------------------------------------------------

23/07 Acerinox RES

23/07 Gas Natural RES

23/07 Enagas RES

23/07 Gamesa RES

23/07 BME RES

24/07 Iberdrola RES

24/07 Cementos Portland RES

25/07 Antena 3 RES

25/07 Telefonica RES

25/07 Bankinter RES

25/07 Gamesa RES

25/07 Repsol RES

25/07 Ferrovial RES

25/07 Mapfre RES

25/07 Sabadell RES

25/07 Bankia RES

25/07 Indra RES

25/07 Catalana Occidente RES

26/07 Ebro RES

26/07 Caixabank RES

26/07 Prosegur RES

26/07 Popular RES

26/07 Abertis RES

29/07 Almirall RES

29/07 DIA RES

30/07 Santander RES

30/07 Viscofan RES

30/07 OHL RES

31/07 Tecnicas Reunidas RES

31/07 BBVA RES

31/07 Rovi RES

---------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting

