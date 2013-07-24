FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Spain corporate events
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 24, 2013 / 5:53 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

------------------------------------------------

25/07 Antena 3 RES

25/07 Telefonica RES

25/07 Bankinter RES

25/07 Gamesa RES

25/07 Repsol RES

25/07 Ferrovial RES

25/07 Mapfre RES

25/07 Sabadell RES

25/07 Bankia RES

25/07 Indra RES

25/07 Catalana Occidente RES

26/07 Ebro RES

26/07 Caixabank RES

26/07 Prosegur RES

26/07 Popular RES

26/07 Abertis RES

29/07 Almirall RES

29/07 DIA RES

30/07 Santander RES

30/07 Viscofan RES

30/07 OHL RES

31/07 Tecnicas Reunidas RES

31/07 BBVA RES

31/07 Rovi RES

---------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.