Spanish companies offer dividends in shares as cash runs dry

MADRID, July 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest companies are handing out dividends in paper, preferring to maintain their reputation for generosity rather than cut the payout as cash dries up during hard economic times.

Many investors, understanding the depth of the country’s economic problems but still hopeful for the future of its large firms, have accepted the paper even though they are allowed to insist on cash.

But pressure is building against the move with indebted shareholder banks demanding cash and international investors threatening to take their money elsewhere.

Seven of the ten largest Spanish companies by weighting in the IBEX index and all but one of the seven banks listed there have offered dividends in shares in the last year. These include oil firm Repsol, telecoms giant Telefonica and banks Santander and BBVA.

“Until the debt crisis ends we’re going to see a lot more dividends paid in shares, especially in the banks,” said Diego Jimenez-Albarracin, head of the equity investment centre of Deutsche Bank in Madrid.

Lending to companies and banks has evaporated as the country’s debt crisis deepens, so it has become difficult to raise cash. Firms prefer to redirect the money that was once destined for dividends to pay down debt and fund investments.

“It’s the back-door way to raise capital, but investors have been quite happy with it so far,” a London-based analyst said. “It’s a different world now. People accept that banks need to raise capital.”

Investors are particularly willing to accept paper, or scrip, payment from companies with international exposure, such as BBVA and Santander, in the hope they will emerge from the domestic crisis and their share prices will eventually recover.

The strong take-up in scrip dividends is also helped by the fact that investors do not pay capital gains tax in Spain on the shares.

Analysts estimate that more companies will join the trend in the coming months with it set to last at least through 2013.

APPETITE FADING

Shareholders are now offered the choice between receiving new shares, selling the new shares on the open market or selling rights back to the company in exchange for cash, equivalent to a traditional dividend payment. The cash payout from companies comes in lower than what investors could raise selling new shares on the market but offers them the security of a fixed price at a moment of stock market uncertainty.

However, there are signs that certain investors are losing appetite for these options.

Credit ratings agency Fitch has warned that Spanish companies may find it harder in the coming months to secure high take-ups for scrip dividends.

“ Now could there be situations where a company has a low take-ups of its scrip dividend programme in the coming six months or so? I think that could happen,” said Erwin van Lumich, managing director, energy, utilities and regulation at Fitch in Barcelona.

Healthy cash dividends and fast growth attracted international investors during the boom before a 2008 property crash sent the economy into recession.

But Spain has taken international aid for its indebted banks and is trying to avoid a full-blown European bailout and investors have taken fright, sending the benchmark IBEX-35 down 31 percent over the past year.

“Most of the takers of the scrip dividend are retail, domestic players, less foreign investors playing the growth angle of the Spanish economy,” said Guy de Blonay, lead manager of Jupiter’s Financial Opportunities Fund.

“You would only take the scrip dividend if you believe in the fortunes of the company. If shares don’t start to perform relatively soon, I would guess that this appetite would soon fade.”

Some firms have also come under pressure from some bank and corporate shareholders who need cash to pay their own debts even though their stakes may be significantly diluted as companies issue new shares.

Spanish banks and companies are often intertwined. Repsol, which suffered the expropriation of its dividend-generating YPF energy unit in Argentina this year, cut its dividend in May and offered paper as part of the company’s new investment strategy.

Higher than expected take-up saved Repsol over 400 million euros in cash, but its main shareholders, banking group La Caixa with 12.9 percent and builder Sacyr Vallehermoso with 10 percent, both went for the cash option.

Utility company Gas Natural found its scrip payment backfired when main shareholders Repsol and La Caixa, who jointly hold more than two-thirds of the firm’s shares, both demanded cash.

SMALLER DIVIDENDS

Another option for Spanish companies would be simply to cut the size of the cash dividend, as advocated by some analysts.

“It would be good for companies to be even more flexible so if things go wrong they are able to react more quickly,” said Ivan San Felix, an analyst at Renta4 in Madrid.

But cutting dividends risks speeding up a stock market decline as investors look for higher yields elsewhere.

“Cutting dividends altogether is always an option, but it sends quite a strong message to investors,” said Fitch’s van Lumich.

Telefonica’s dividend yield is expected to tumble from 14.5 percent for 2011 to 4.5 percent for 2012, according to Espirito Santo analysts, which compares unfavourably with Vodafone’s 8 percent and Portugal Telecom’s 9.5 percent yield, even after a big dividend cut.

“Revenues aren’t the same anymore. Aside from the loss of market share, a lower dividend is a large part of why it’s not as attractive to investors anymore,” said Deutsche Bank’s Jimenez-Albarracin.