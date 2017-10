MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Gas Natural has priced an 800 million euro ($1.02 billion) seven-year bond at mid swaps plus 465 basis points, a source told IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, on Monday.

The issue booked orders of around 5 billion euros, the source said. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By IFR; Writing by Paul Day)