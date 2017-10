Iberdrola pricing 750 mln eur 5-year bond - source

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Iberdrola is pricing a 750 million euro ($960.07 million) five-year bond at a reference price of around 360 basis points over mid-swaps, a source involved in the issue said on Monday.

Iberdrola opened books on the euro-dominated bond earlier on Monday via BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and Mitsubishi with mid-swaps in the 375 basis point area. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)