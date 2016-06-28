FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain arrests 14 suspected of fraud at high speed rail project
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Spain arrests 14 suspected of fraud at high speed rail project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish investigators arrested 14 people in raids over suspected fraud relating to construction work linked to a high-speed rail connection between Madrid and Barcelona, the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The head of state-run high speed rail administration company ADIF Alta Velocidad filed a complaint listing three building sites around the Barcelona station La Sagrera alleging that overcharging worth 82 million euros ($91 million) had taken place, the office said in a statement.

The 621-kilometre high speed train line cost around 9 billion euros.

Prosecutors said they believed officials and employees of private contractors were involved in the suspected fraud.

A total of 15 premises comprising business locations and homes were searched in Tuesday’s raids, the statement added.

It did not name any of the companies involved. ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

