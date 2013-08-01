FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain PM says corruption scandal has hit country's image abroad
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Spain PM says corruption scandal has hit country's image abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A corruption scandal which has undermined the authority of Spain’s ruling People’s Party (PP) has hit the country’s image abroad, the Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during an appearance in Parliament on Thursday.

Rajoy was testifying about his involvement in the scandal which centres around allegations that his party collected millions of euros in cash donations which were then distributed to senior PP figures, including himself.

The prime minister also said jobless figures, due to be reported on Friday by the Labour Ministry, will show a drop of 340,000 unemployed in the month of July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.