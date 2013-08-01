FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Rajoy says he mistakenly trusted party official
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Rajoy says he mistakenly trusted party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he mistakenly trusted a party official who is now in jail on corruption charges, but he denied the ruling People’s Party illegally financed itself.

“I was mistaken in trusting the wrong person. I didn’t cover up a guilty person. He tricked me, but it was easy because I don’t jump at condemning anyone,” Rajoy told members of parliament in a speech to be followed by questions.

He was referring to Luis Barcenas, former treasurer of the party, who has been accused of bribery, tax evasion and other crimes.

Rajoy also said he had always declared all of his own income to tax authorities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.