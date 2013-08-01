Spain's Rajoy says he mistakenly trusted party official

MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he mistakenly trusted a party official who is now in jail on corruption charges, but he denied the ruling People’s Party illegally financed itself.

“I was mistaken in trusting the wrong person. I didn’t cover up a guilty person. He tricked me, but it was easy because I don’t jump at condemning anyone,” Rajoy told members of parliament in a speech to be followed by questions.

He was referring to Luis Barcenas, former treasurer of the party, who has been accused of bribery, tax evasion and other crimes.

Rajoy also said he had always declared all of his own income to tax authorities.