Spain's Corte Ingles raises 600 mln euros in debut bond deal
January 17, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Corte Ingles raises 600 mln euros in debut bond deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, the country’s biggest privately-held company, has increased a recent bond issue to 600 million euros ($694 million) as it seeks to cut borrowings from banks.

The company, one of Europe’s biggest retailers, said late on Friday said it had sold another 100 million euros of the seven-year bond through a private placement. The issue has a 3.875 percent coupon.

The retailer said it wanted to use the bond issue to reduce its debt costs and prolong the maturity of its borrowing. Last week, it had sold the first 500-million-euro chunk of the bond, which was its first ever deal in the capital markets.

Like many Spanish retailers, El Corte Ingles was hit hard by the country’s prolonged economic downturn, but its profits rose for the first time in six years in 2013, coinciding with the start of Spain’s economic recovery. It had to restructure its debts and in late 2013 signed an 8-year, 4.9-billion-euro syndicated loan.

$1 = 0.8645 euros Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
