Former top banker Mario Conde freed on bail by Spanish court
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Former top banker Mario Conde freed on bail by Spanish court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge on Friday released former top banker Mario Conde from prison on bail after he was arrested in April on suspicion of money laundering 13 million euros ($14.66 million) as he oversaw the collapse of one of Spain’s biggest banks.

Conde was the country’s most prominent banker during the 1980s and 90s when he was chairman of Banesto, which the Bank of Spain had to bail out in 1993 under his watch due to a financial shortfall worth 3.6 billion euros in today’s money.

In a written ruling, the judge Carmen Lamela said Conde had put up a 300,000 euro bail and would be released on the provision he gave up his passport and made regular appearances at the court.

Conde’s lawyer, Ignacio Pelaez, was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this week, another judge had rejected Conde’s request for bail, saying that four Spanish estates the banker had offered as collateral were not sufficient and the bail had to made in cash. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

