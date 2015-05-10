FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says test flights of A400M aircraft to continue
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus says test flights of A400M aircraft to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest aerospace group Airbus said on Sunday that test flights of the A400M military cargo and troop carrier would proceed to schedule unless it discovered evidence that required them to stop.

An A400M aircraft due to be delivered to Turkey crashed into a field north of Seville airport in Spain on Saturday on a test flight, killing four of the six crew - the first time one of the new aircraft had crashed.

A spokesman for Airbus’s Defence and Space division told Reuters the next test flight, scheduled to take place in Toulouse, France on Tuesday, would go ahead as planned. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.