Airbus shares trade lower after A400M military plane crash

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares in aerospace group Airbus fell on Monday after the weekend crash of an A400M military plane during flight testing.

Shares in Europe’s largest aerospace group, which hit a record high in April, fell 3.6 percent at the opening in Paris before retracing some of their losses.

The military plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting Britain and Germany to ground Europe’s new troop and cargo carrier..

Malaysia followed suit on Monday, but Airbus said it would continue pre-delivery flight trials unless it discovered evidence that required it to stop. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)