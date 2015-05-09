FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least three dead in Seville plane crash - official
#Market News
May 9, 2015

At least three dead in Seville plane crash - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - At least three people died when a military aircraft with seven people aboard crashed into an irrigation canal in agricultural land one mile to the north of Seville airport, emergency services said on Saturday.

Two more people have been transferred to hospital with serious injuries and a further two people are unaccounted for, emergency services said. The Airbus A400M plane was on a test flight, the emergency services said. (Reporting By Tamara Farinas; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
