a year ago
CORRECTED-At least two dead as train derails in northern Spain
#Corrections News
September 9, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-At least two dead as train derails in northern Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects death toll from 2013 accident)

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - At least two people have died after a train derailed in Galicia, in northern Spain, a spokesman for the local emergency services said on Friday.

Local newspaper La Voz de Galicia said the accident took place at a station.

In 2013, 80 people were killed in Spain's worst rail disaster in decades when a high-speed train went off the tracks and slammed into a wall near Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
