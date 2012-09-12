Spain to present business credit measures in coming days

MADRID, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spain will present new measures to improve its businesses’ access to new credit in the next few days, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The government will present in the next few days a new packet of measures to stimulate the promissory note market for businesses, especially small- and medium-sized companies, through the creation of an alternative fixed income market,” de Guindos said.

Investor concerns over the health of the Spanish economy has virtually shut its banks - under intense pressure to raise capital levels - out of international debt markets, cutting off credit flow to the country’s struggling businesses.