an hour ago
Two gored and four more hurt at Pamplona's seventh bull run
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 6:47 AM / an hour ago

Two gored and four more hurt at Pamplona's seventh bull run

1 Min Read

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2017.Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Two people were gored and at least four others were treated for injuries on Thursday after the seventh bull run at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona where thousands of runners sprint from a dozen bulls and steers through narrow city streets.

The final day of the centuries-old festival, most famous for the 875-metre, 8-am run from the specially-bred cattle along a cordoned off route, is on Friday.

The run on Thursday lasted 2 minutes 40 seconds and included animals from the Nunez del Cuvillo ranch.

The half a dozen bulls which take part in the run are later pitted against a matador in the city's bull ring.

Reporting by Susana Vera,; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Toby Chopra

