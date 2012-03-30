CORRECTED-Spain aims for c.govt budget deficit of 3.5 pct GDP in 2012

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s central government will have a 2012 budget deficit target equivalent to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Friday, while the country’s regional governments will have deficit target of 1.5 percent of GDP and local authorities a 0.3 percent target.

The social security budget in 2012 would be balanced from the current deficit, he added.

Tax adjustments would raise an extra 12.3 billion euros ($16.33 billion) this year, he said.