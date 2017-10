MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - The possibility of Cyprus exiting from the euro zone is not under consideration, Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in the hallways of the upper house of Parliament, de Guindos also said bank deposits under 100,000 euros ($128,900) in Europe should not be touched.

“Deposits under 100,000 euros are sacred ... and must have a (tax) rate of zero,” de Guindos said.