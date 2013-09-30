Spain's Treasury sees debt-to-GDP ratio at 99.8 pct at end 2014

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury projects the country’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) will rise to 99.8 percent by the end of 2014, according to details of its 2014 budget published on Monday.

The debt-to-GDP ratio will be 94.2 percent at the end of 2013, the Treasury forecast. It was 85.9 percent at the end of 2012.

Spain’s Treasury also said it would need to issue 243.9 billion euros ($330 billion) of gross debt next year to cover maturing debts and new financing needs.