FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Treasury sees debt-to-GDP ratio at 99.8 pct at end 2014
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 8:25 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Treasury sees debt-to-GDP ratio at 99.8 pct at end 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury projects the country’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) will rise to 99.8 percent by the end of 2014, according to details of its 2014 budget published on Monday.

The debt-to-GDP ratio will be 94.2 percent at the end of 2013, the Treasury forecast. It was 85.9 percent at the end of 2012.

Spain’s Treasury also said it would need to issue 243.9 billion euros ($330 billion) of gross debt next year to cover maturing debts and new financing needs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.