Spain says will take measures to reduce debt spread

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the government would take further measures in coming days and weeks to help bring down a debt risk premium that is seen as unsustainable.

On Thursday the spread between Spain’s ten-year bond and benchmark German bunds hit a new euro-era record high of over 550 basis points.

“It is not a situation that can be maintained over time...and I am convinced that we will continue to take more measures in the coming days and weeks to help bring it down,” he told reporters in the corridors of parliament.