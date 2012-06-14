FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says will take measures to reduce debt spread
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says will take measures to reduce debt spread

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the government would take further measures in coming days and weeks to help bring down a debt risk premium that is seen as unsustainable.

On Thursday the spread between Spain’s ten-year bond and benchmark German bunds hit a new euro-era record high of over 550 basis points.

“It is not a situation that can be maintained over time...and I am convinced that we will continue to take more measures in the coming days and weeks to help bring it down,” he told reporters in the corridors of parliament.

