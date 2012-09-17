Spain to issue up to 9 bln euros in bonds, bills this week

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury said on Monday it would auction between 7 billion and 9 billion euros ($9.20 billion-$11.83 billion) of T-bills and bonds this week.

On Tuesday, the Treasury will issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 12- and 18-month bills, and will aim to raise the same amount in an auction of bonds maturing in 2015 and 2022 on Thursday.

The bond auction includes a new bond maturing Oct. 31, 2015 with a 3.75 percent coupon and the reopening its benchmark 10-year bond, maturing Jan. 31, 2022 with a 5.85 percent coupon.