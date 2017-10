MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion-$6.5 billion) of a new 10-year bond which it is placing through a syndication with banks on Tuesday, a source at a lead bank said.

Initial demand for the bond, due Oct. 2023, topped 14 billion euros, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, reported earlier.