Foreign investors increased holdings of Spanish debt in January
March 1, 2013 / 11:36 AM

Foreign investors increased holdings of Spanish debt in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - The Spanish Treasury on Friday said foreign investors had increased their holdings of Spain’s bonds by 5.15 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in January as the country raced to issue long-term paper amid improved market conditions.

Foreign investors now hold 36.77 percent of the Spain’s medium and long-term debt, up from 36.13 percent in December but still far from holdings of more than 50 percent in 2010 and 2011 before the country became a focal point in the euro zone debt crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
