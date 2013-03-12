FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Spain to make special triple-bond sale on Thursday
March 12, 2013

RPT-Spain to make special triple-bond sale on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would make a non-scheduled debt auction on Thursday of three bonds maturing 2029, 2040 and 2041.

The Treasury said in January it reserved the right to announce special debt auctions outside of the calendar of fixed bi-monthly issues.

Spain will not announce how much they plan to raise ahead of the auction, the Treasury said.

On Thursday the Treasury will auction bonds due Jan. 31, 2029 with a 6 percent coupon, July 30, 2040 with a 4.9 percent coupon and July 30, 2041 with a 4.7 percent coupon.

