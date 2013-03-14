FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain sells 803 mln euros of long-term debt at special auction
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spain sells 803 mln euros of long-term debt at special auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spain sold 803 million euros ($1.0 billion) of long-term debt on Thursday in an off-schedule auction reserved to market makers where yields fell compared to recent issues of the same bonds and demand remained solid.

The Treasury sold 134 million euros of a bond due Jan. 31, 2029, at an average yield of 5.224 percent, compared to 5.787 percent when the paper last sold February 7. The paper was 4.1 times subscribed after 2.0 times last month.

The bond due July 30, 2040 sold 304 million euros at an average yield of 5.434 percent, down from 5.893 percent in December, and with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.4 compared to 2.1 in its last outing.

The longest dated paper, due July 30, 2041, sold 365 million euros at an average yield of 5.432 percent, down from 5.696 percent Jan. 17, and was 2.1 times subscribed after 2.0 times subscribed in January.

The Treasury did not set a target amount for the auction though all three maturities available had sold around 500 million euros each at recent auctions.

