MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - Spain will issue bonds due 2016, 2018 and 2023 on Thursday, April 18, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds on offer include debt due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon and Jan. 31, 2023, with a 5.4 percent coupon.

Spain will also auction 12- and 18-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, April 16.

The target range of each auction will be announced on Monday at around 1200 GMT.